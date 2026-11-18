MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first-ever export consignment of biscuits from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to Madagascar.

The consignment, exported by Varanasi-based manufacturer Shree Tirupati Balaji Industries Private Limited, was transported by road to Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra and shipped by sea to Tamatave Port in Madagascar.

India's biscuit exports under cereal preparations stood at around Rs 3,642 crore in FY 2025-26. Exports of biscuits to Madagascar accounted for approximately Rs 7.60 crore during the same period.

Trade in APEDA-scheduled products between India and Madagascar was valued at around Rs 990 crore.

APEDA has supported the exporter through market access initiatives and participation in domestic and international trade fairs, including AAHAR 2026 and Gulfood 2026.

(KNN Bureau)

