MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote agricultural technology sharing, knowledge exchange and capacity-building across countries of the Global South.

The MoU was signed on November 17 in New Delhi by ICAR Director General and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, M.L. Jat, and RIS Director General Sachin Kumar Sharma. The partnership will be facilitated through DAKSHIN – Global South Centre of Excellence.

The collaboration will focus on sharing agricultural technologies, documenting best practices and identifying opportunities for cooperation based on the agro-climatic conditions and research needs of participating countries.

Jat said ICAR has 114 research institutions, 152 regional research centres and 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and coordinates with nearly 80 agricultural universities. He added that ICAR has 74 MoUs with countries and institutions, nearly 60 per cent of which involve partners from the Global South.

Sharma said the partnership would facilitate the sharing of Indian agricultural technologies and practices with countries having similar agro-climatic conditions, while also supporting mutual learning.

The MoU was signed during a two-day High-Level Policy Dialogue on“Global South: Towards a New Strategic Partnership”, organised by RIS-DAKSHIN in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs on November 17-18 in New Delhi.

(KNN Bureau)

