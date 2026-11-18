MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to install rooftop solar systems in 5 lakh residential households under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, involving an estimated investment of Rs 3,750 crore.

The project, proposed under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, aims to add 750 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the state.

Under the plan, 1 kW solar systems will be installed in 50 per cent of the identified households, while the remaining homes will receive 2 kW systems, PTI reported.

The project is expected to be implemented through the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), its distribution companies and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), with financial assistance from the Centre and the state government.

The initiative aims to expand household access to solar energy, reduce electricity bills and promote clean energy adoption.

UP Leads in Rooftop Solar Installations

The state government said Uttar Pradesh currently ranks first nationally in cumulative rooftop solar installations under the scheme, with around 9.63 lakh systems installed across households.

It has urged eligible consumers to apply through the official PM Surya Ghar portal before the March 31, 2027 deadline.

Beneficiaries can avail themselves of combined Central and state subsidies of up to Rs 1.08 lakh for rooftop solar installations.

(KNN Bureau)

