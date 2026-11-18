Guangdong Goods Go Global Promotional Video Released, Extending An Invitation To The World From Guangdong
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – On November 18–19, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting kicks off in Shenzhen, drawing global attention to Guangdong. Guangdong Goods for a Better World, a thematic promotional video under the“Guangdong Goods Go Global” campaign produced by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province and undertaken by Guangdong Radio and Television, has been officially released. Presenting diverse perspectives spanning culture, tourism, gastronomy, manufacturing and technological innovation, the video illustrates how Guangdong's products and services connect the world and extends an invitation to global travellers, business partners and collaborators.
Centred around five themes - savouring beauty of culture and nature, tasting local delicacies, jointly building excellence through manufacturing, experiencing technological innovation, and co-creating a promising future - Guangdong Goods for a Better World showcases Guangdong's rich diversity and abundant opportunities for collaboration.
Experiencing cultural and natural splendour
Chaozhou Yingge dance, Danxia Landform, Xiangyunsha silk and frolicking white dolphins bring to life Guangdong's cultural heritage and natural charm. The 240-hour visa-free transit policy offers eligible international travellers convenient access, inviting more visitors to explore Lingnan's unique allure.
Tasting the flavours of Guangdong
A network of 12,000 kilometres of expressways, 3,400 kilometres of high-speed railways, plus airport and port clusters linking more than 200 cities worldwide, facilitates seamless mobility and cargo flow. Seafood“caught at dawn and served at noon” embodies Guangdong's culinary heritage and logistics prowess.
Crafting excellence together through manufacturing
Guangdong's complete manufacturing ecosystem supports design, prototyping and mass production. The“design in the morning, prototype in the afternoon, mass production by the next day” model demonstrates the synergies and efficiency of its industrial supply chains.
Embracing technological innovation in daily life
Coffee robots crafting latte art, drones delivering takeaways, and autonomous vehicles navigating city streets show how technological innovation integrates into everyday life across Guangdong.
Co-creating opportunities for growth
Platforms including the Canton Fair, China Hi-Tech Fair and China International Cultural Industries Fair create venues for global merchants to connect and collaborate. With the message“If you can dream it, you can build it,” the video invites global partners to turn creative ideas into tangible industries in Guangdong.
While the“Guangdong goods” of the 1980s answered what China needed, today's Guangdong goods respond to what the world wants. From enriching household life across China to delivering products, services and innovative experiences for global consumers, Guangdong carries this pursuit of a better life to every corner of the globe.
With this release, Guangdong Goods for a Better World sends a warm invitation worldwide: welcome to Guangdong, to experience its beauty, share opportunities and jointly build a promising future.
Centred around five themes - savouring beauty of culture and nature, tasting local delicacies, jointly building excellence through manufacturing, experiencing technological innovation, and co-creating a promising future - Guangdong Goods for a Better World showcases Guangdong's rich diversity and abundant opportunities for collaboration.
Experiencing cultural and natural splendour
Chaozhou Yingge dance, Danxia Landform, Xiangyunsha silk and frolicking white dolphins bring to life Guangdong's cultural heritage and natural charm. The 240-hour visa-free transit policy offers eligible international travellers convenient access, inviting more visitors to explore Lingnan's unique allure.
Tasting the flavours of Guangdong
A network of 12,000 kilometres of expressways, 3,400 kilometres of high-speed railways, plus airport and port clusters linking more than 200 cities worldwide, facilitates seamless mobility and cargo flow. Seafood“caught at dawn and served at noon” embodies Guangdong's culinary heritage and logistics prowess.
Crafting excellence together through manufacturing
Guangdong's complete manufacturing ecosystem supports design, prototyping and mass production. The“design in the morning, prototype in the afternoon, mass production by the next day” model demonstrates the synergies and efficiency of its industrial supply chains.
Embracing technological innovation in daily life
Coffee robots crafting latte art, drones delivering takeaways, and autonomous vehicles navigating city streets show how technological innovation integrates into everyday life across Guangdong.
Co-creating opportunities for growth
Platforms including the Canton Fair, China Hi-Tech Fair and China International Cultural Industries Fair create venues for global merchants to connect and collaborate. With the message“If you can dream it, you can build it,” the video invites global partners to turn creative ideas into tangible industries in Guangdong.
While the“Guangdong goods” of the 1980s answered what China needed, today's Guangdong goods respond to what the world wants. From enriching household life across China to delivering products, services and innovative experiences for global consumers, Guangdong carries this pursuit of a better life to every corner of the globe.
With this release, Guangdong Goods for a Better World sends a warm invitation worldwide: welcome to Guangdong, to experience its beauty, share opportunities and jointly build a promising future.
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