MENAFN - ValueWalk) Nvidia (NVDA) beat Wall Street estimates on both lines in its fiscal third quarter, reporting $115.8 billion in revenue against a $108.8 billion consensus after the market closed on November 17.

The company said in its earnings release that data center revenue of $107.6 billion came in ahead of a $101.9 billion estimate, and that diluted earnings of $2.68 a share topped a $2.47 forecast. Gross margin was 74.8%, down 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 140 basis points from a year earlier.

First results without Huang

These are the first results Nvidia has filed since co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive earlier in November after personal controversies that shook the stock. Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who has held the finance role since 2013, is leading the company while the board searches for a permanent successor, a search that began alongside an independent board probe into the disclosures around Huang's conduct.

“Our momentum is real,” Kress said in the release, adding that Vera Rubin, the company's next data-center platform, is“off to an explosive start.”

Guidance and buybacks point past the crisis

Nvidia guided fourth-quarter revenue to a range of $127.4 billion to $132.6 billion, above the $125.3 billion consensus. The company returned $28.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter through buybacks and dividends and said $227.3 billion remained available under its repurchase authorization.

The investigations Nvidia's numbers do not settle

The quarter closed amid federal scrutiny. The New York Times reported in October that US intelligence agencies were surveilling Alice Huang, alleged to be a Chinese intelligence asset with ties to the former chief executive. Megaspeed International, the cloud provider at the center of the reports, said on November 15 that it is conducting an internal investigation and that Alice Huang left the company in 2025. An Nvidia spokesperson pushed back on the surveillance reports, saying the company is confident the US government would alert it to any threat to American industry.

The Departments of Commerce and Justice issued a joint statement on the Megaspeed investigation on November 17, the same day Nvidia reported.

Shares rose 2.4% in after-hours trading from a $155.32 close. The stock had fallen 32% from early October and had declined for six straight weeks, Nvidia's longest losing streak since 2012.