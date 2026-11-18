MENAFN - ValueWalk) US homebuilder sentiment fell to 25 in November, the National Association of Home Builders said on November 17, the lowest reading in more than 14 years and a four-point miss against the 29 economists had expected.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped from 29 in October, with every point below 50 meaning more builders see market conditions as poor than good. The association said in its release the reading was the lowest since April 2012.

A reading last seen in the last housing bust

By the NAHB's own framing, sentiment has not been this low in more than 14 years, a span that reaches back toward the tail end of the last housing bust. For holders of builder and construction stocks, the number matters because builder confidence is a leading indicator of new-home construction, and cuts to asking prices and margin paid for mortgage-rate incentives hit homebuilder revenue per sale twice.

The November reading also came in four points below the 29 consensus, which says the deterioration in the new-home market is running faster than forecasters assumed a month ago. Sentiment fell from 29 to 25 in a single month while economists, on average, expected no change.

Builders cutting prices to find buyers

In November, 46% of builders reduced prices, the highest share since the pandemic, and 68% offered sales incentives, also a post-Covid high, according to the NAHB survey. The average price cut held at 6%. That pricing response is the mechanism through which a 25 reading reaches an income statement: it trades list price for volume.

What it means for the wider question of whether the housing market is heading for a bust is that conditions, on the builders' own survey, are already worse than at any point in the 14 years since the last one.

The next monthly Housing Market Index reading is scheduled for December 2026.