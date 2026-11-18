MENAFN - ValueWalk) A Texas state senator wants to draw $17 billion from the state's reserve fund to send families $1,500 checks, then refill the pot with taxes from casinos and cannabis that Texas has not yet voted to allow.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) filed Senate Bill 297 ahead of the 2027 legislative session, proposing $1,500 in“emergency household relief” for every qualified family in the state. The bill defines a qualified family as a household with at least one person aged 18 or older and one minor, and the payment does not increase with additional members. Income, homeownership, property tax liability, employment, public benefits and tax filing status all leave eligibility untouched.

The fiscal mechanics are the bill's most exposed flank. Gutierrez estimates the program would cost $17 billion, money he says the state's $27 billion rainy day fund could cover immediately, with the outlay repaid later through taxes on casino gambling and full-strength THC cannabis. Texas has neither: its medical marijuana program caps THC at 1%, and casinos remain illegal statewide.

The repayment bet rests on two proposals that do not yet exist in law. State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Pasadena) filed Senate Joint Resolution 11, which would amend the Texas Constitution to permit casinos and sports betting through a statewide referendum in November 2027. The resolution needs three-fifths support in each legislative chamber before voters ever see the ballot question, and Republicans still hold the Texas Senate majority. Alvarado's measure, which mirrors a House proposal from Rep. Charlie Geren (R-Fort Worth), would cap commercial casinos at 10 and limit the state tax rate on gross gaming revenue at 15%.

The filing follows the November 3 midterms, in which Texas Democrats won the governor and lieutenant governor's offices and flipped the state House for the first time in 24 years. Outgoing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who blocked gambling expansion across three terms, will be gone when the session convenes. Gutierrez framed the relief checks as stimulus for economic pain, writing in a social post that the bill is“relief for the pain that Donald Trump has caused you.” He has also warned Republicans, who still control the Senate, to expect a“war” from Senate Democrats if they try to strip powers from Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin, who ran on expanding cannabis access and has signaled openness to a casino referendum.

Both SB 297 and SJR 11 come up when the 2027 legislative session convenes.

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