MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) THG Fulfil, a distributor of AutoStore automated storage and retrieval systems and provider of software-as-a-service technology, robotics, and operations platforms built for global e-commerce, has announced a major capacity expansion at its Omega warehouse in Warrington, UK.

Just over a year after the original 120,000-bin installation, THG Fulfil has doubled the warehouse's storage capacity to 240,000 bins, significantly increasing the robust, scalable infrastructure required to support high-growth retail brands as they scale.

This expansion elevates the Omega's AutoStore storage capacity from 4.2 million units to 8.4 million units, supported by 64 high-speed carousel ports and a total of 184 energy-efficient R5 robots, representing an increase of 84 robots from the initial launch.

This physical infrastructure integrates seamlessly with THG Fulfil's proprietary technology suite, which includes a warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and courier management platform. This unified ecosystem is continuously optimised by THG Fulfil's in-house development team.

Automating complex sorting, picking, packing and storage, directly addresses critical operational pain points for retailers, who face rising labour costs and intense customer satisfaction pressures.

This scalable, automated infrastructure allows brands to not only manage hypergrowth and scale globally, but also seamlessly absorb volume spikes during peak or sudden, viral-driven demand surges, without compromising on delivery speed or accuracy.

This is backed by THG Fulfil's industry-leading performance metrics, including a 99.9 percent on-time dispatch rate, an average UK delivery time of 1.45 days and a market-leading UK cut-off for next-day delivery.

Crucially, THG Fulfil stands as the only AutoStore distributor globally that is also an active end user of the technology, operating one of the highest output D2C (direct-to-consumer) fulfilment facilities among AutoStore deployments worldwide.

This active operator experience spans a connected global network of automated facilities, including within THG Fulfil's US facility in New Jersey, enabling retailers to scale their physical and digital commerce operations seamlessly across multiple continents.