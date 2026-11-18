MENAFN - USA Art News), the executive director of the Drawing Center in New York, has been named the recipient of theby the, located in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. This accolade, presented annually since 1998, acknowledges“outstanding curatorial achievements of individuals who have advanced the field of exhibition-making through dedicated service, boundary-pushing creativity, and innovative vision,” according to a press release, and includes aprize.

Hoptman, a contemporary arts curator with over thirty years of experience, has helmed the Drawing Center since 2018. In this role, she has introduced a broad audience to artists rarely shown in the United States, as well as to lesser-known drawings by established figures. Prior to this, she served for eight years as a curator in the Department of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. Earlier in her career, she was an assistant curator in MoMA's Department of Drawings, where she organized the notable exhibition“Drawing Now: Eight Propositions,” which focused on figurative drawing.

Tom Eccles, executive director of CCS Bard, stated:“Laura's longstanding curatorial practice has furthered new art historical analysis and international recognition of drawing as a creative medium and social practice. Her international projects have reexamined the legacies of an array of artists through new and creative frameworks. What is often forgotten is how consistently Laura has demonstrated a boldness and bravery in championing artists across many institutional structures. CCS Bard is honored to award Laura's achievements at the 2027 Gala, recognizing her excellent work in contemporary exhibition-making.”

Hoptman is scheduled to receive the award at CCS Bard's forthcoming spring gala, which will take place in New York on April 12, 2027.

Source: Artforum