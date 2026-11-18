MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas recently shifted his focus to create hyperrealistic animal drawings, utilizing gouache and pencil. Known for his detailed black-and-white portraits, Cian's new series features fish and other creatures rendered with exquisite precision, appearing as though they might emerge from the page.

This new artistic direction came as a surprise to Cian, who observed he had been concentrating more on fauna than he had in past years.“I think it has a lot to do with a desire to reconnect with everything that exists independently of human beings,” Cian told Colossal, explaining his motivation to engage with what he describes as raw, elemental matter shaped by millennia of evolutionary processes.“I think that's what it comes down to: drawing something that hasn't itself been designed by someone else.”

Cian emphasizes that technical skill alone does not complete a work; a deeper emotional investment is crucial. He stated,“For me, achieving a result I'm truly satisfied with is a considerable challenge because my approach is emotional long before it is descriptive.” Understanding and empathizing with a creature drives his creative process. Light is also central to his monochrome technique, as he highlights illuminated areas and leaves others untouched. A piece is finished when“areas that remain black stop feeling black,” he noted, balancing perception with technical execution.

Before beginning a drawing, Cian dedicates hours to researching his subjects, watching documentaries and consulting publications to understand their habitats and behaviors. However, he avoids working directly from photographs.“I never copy photographs,” Cian explained.“I study the anatomy and then reconstruct it, sometimes exaggerating certain features, in a pose that allows me to feel as though I'm in the presence of that particular creature.” Even the textures that appear realistic from a distance are intuitively imagined.

Source: This Is Colossal