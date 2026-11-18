MENAFN - USA Art News), who operatedin Jackson, Wyoming, under the name, has received a sentence after admitting guilt to a felony charge. The charge involved falsely representing himself as Native American and asserting that certain items he offered were made by Native American artists or tribes.

According to the US Department of the Interior, Martinez violated the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, PL 101-644, during 2023 and 2024 while running Skywolf's. The Department of the Interior issued a statement clarifying,“Martinez offered or displayed for sale various kinds of artwork, such as headdresses, jewelry, paintings, and beaded tanned hides, that he falsely represented as made by an Indian or by a specific Indian Tribe.”

Martinez's sentence includes 24 months of supervised probation and an order to pay $14,100 in restitution. Meridith Stanton, director of the Department of the Interior's Indian Arts and Crafts Board (IACB), emphasized the cultural significance of authentic art, stating,“Authentic Indian art and craftwork is an important tool for passing down cultural traditions and artistic skills from one generation to the next.” Stanton further noted,“While falsely claiming to be Chiricahua Apache, Apache, Navajo, and Native American when selling his counterfeit Indian art, Martinez undercut authentic Indian artists and Indian economies, culture, and traditions.” The director also issued a warning to potential offenders:“For those selling counterfeit Indian art and craftwork it is important to know that wherever you are we will diligently work to find you and prosecute you under the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.”

Source: ARTnews