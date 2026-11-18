Ken Griffin Loans Three Sauropod Fossils To Carnegie Museum, Donates $5 Million
Griffin also committed a $5 million gift to support the museum's education initiatives. This donation will facilitate the launch of a public paleontology lab, accessible daily to visitors.
While the financial value of these sauropods has not been disclosed, Griffin, a consistent presence on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 2007, notably acquired“Apex,” a Stegosaurus fossil, for a record $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2024. This artifact was subsequently loaned to the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The record for a publicly auctioned dinosaur fossil was surpassed this year when“Gus,” a Tyrannosaurus rex, sold for over $50 million at Christie's in July.
Griffin's philanthropic efforts have increasingly impacted U.S. cultural and educational institutions. His contributions include a $3 billion donation to Carnegie Mellon University, reportedly the largest financial gift in higher education history, and the loan of a Leonardo da Vinci painting to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Source: ARTnews
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