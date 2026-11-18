MENAFN - USA Art News) Billionaire collectorhas loaned three dinosaur fossils, nicknamed“Daisy,”“Lucky,” and“Lucy,” to Pittsburgh's. These sauropod fossils, discovered betweenandin, date back to the, according to the Financial Times.

Griffin also committed a $5 million gift to support the museum's education initiatives. This donation will facilitate the launch of a public paleontology lab, accessible daily to visitors.

While the financial value of these sauropods has not been disclosed, Griffin, a consistent presence on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 2007, notably acquired“Apex,” a Stegosaurus fossil, for a record $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2024. This artifact was subsequently loaned to the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The record for a publicly auctioned dinosaur fossil was surpassed this year when“Gus,” a Tyrannosaurus rex, sold for over $50 million at Christie's in July.

Griffin's philanthropic efforts have increasingly impacted U.S. cultural and educational institutions. His contributions include a $3 billion donation to Carnegie Mellon University, reportedly the largest financial gift in higher education history, and the loan of a Leonardo da Vinci painting to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Source: ARTnews