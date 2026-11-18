MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Mumbai's fourth edition, held from, reflected a robust Indian art market, despite some dealers reporting quieter VIP days than the previous year due to a clash with the Hindu festival Diwali. Exhibitors needed to rehang only about one-third of their stands, a significantly lower figure than theseen in prior years.

India's secondary art market achieved its best year ever in 2025, reaching $272.1 million, according to a recent report by wealth managers 360One, a fair sponsor. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing wealth of India's richest collectors, who are acquiring large-scale works for their expansive homes.

Local galleries experienced considerable success. Hena Kapadia, founder of Tarq, stated that the fair was“great for us” and expressed a preference for investing effort there over international fairs. Her gallery sold the majority of its stand, including photographs by Ronny Sen, and rehung approximately 50% of its display.

Notable sales in the fair's contemporary section included a Subodh Gupta painting from Nature Morte, which sold for €350,000 to a new Indian-origin buyer based in Europe. Roma Patel, the gallery's director, reported engaging with new collectors from South India, diaspora collectors from Los Angeles, and existing clients.

In the Modern tent, an auction executive noted“some punchy prices,” with works acquired at auction in the past 12 months being resold for significant profits. An example was M F Husain's 1991 Untitled (Horses & Ganesh), which Akar Prakar purchased from Bonhams in December 2025 for £179,000 (equivalent to $234,000 ) and resold for $600,000, albeit likely with a substantial discount.

Grosvenor Gallery, which sold a painting by Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanayake for just over $100,000, opted not to send PDFs before the fair. Director Charlie Moore commented,“We haven't pre-sold anything for the past few fairs, a nice luxury afforded to us by the current market conditions, though it won't last forever.”

International interest in the Indian market is growing, with Frieze chief executive Simon Fox, Art Basel director of fairs Vincenzo de Bellis, and head of VIP Carly Murphy all attending Art Mumbai for the first time this year. Fox noted this was his inaugural work trip to India. Shaan Shahani, Art Basel's India VIP representative, confirmed this marked the first visit by Art Basel's top leadership in a decade.

The number of international galleries exhibiting at Art Mumbai increased to 12 this year, up from seven last year. New participants included Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, Niru Ratnam from London, and Rizq from Abu Dhabi. Returning galleries included Lisson, Continua, Ben Brown, and Gallery Isabelle. Three international galleries from last year, Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong), Leila Heller (New York and Dubai), and Saskia Fernando (Colombo), did not return.

Many large galleries displayed commercially safe works, often featuring reflective surfaces, legible motifs, and established names like Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor. Lisson's sales totaled £1.2 million, including two of Kapoor's signature concave disc sculptures. Director Ellie Harrison-Read described it as a“good fair but closing a few more sales could make it great.”

Conversely, galleries presenting more subtle or niche works faced challenges. Niru Ratnam sold a painting by Amal Gosh in advance to cover stand and shipping costs but did not place another work for the first two days, though sales picked up later in the week.

A notable market test was a Robert Nava painting, priced at $220,000, brought by first-time exhibitor Night gallery from Los Angeles. Nava, co-represented by Pace, is a US-based artist whose work is not widely known to Indian collectors, where contemporary art by established artists rarely exceeds $400,000. The swimming cat painting did not sell by the fair's end, but gallery director Davida Nemeroff reported several serious inquiries, including one local buyer measuring their wall after a conversation. Nemeroff commented,“We went in pretty blind, and didn't know what to expect.”

Night gallery did sell a $16,000 painting installation by Dhiya Mehra, embossed with words from a speech by India's former chief justice Surya Kant, to the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. This work had previously sparked the Cockroach Janata Party protests. Nemeroff concluded,“We've learned that if you don't bring something vaguely South Asian, or a Picasso, it won't sell.”

Ben Brown presented a 1930s Picasso painting with a $4.5 million price tag, making it the most expensive work in the fair's four-year history. Despite a smaller Picasso painting failing to sell last year, director Hugo Cobb was encouraged, stating,“Our feedback was that this market is now discerning enough for quality and it doesn't want anything second rate.”

Yamini Mehta, an art adviser, noted that while India has many wealthy buyers, tastes are generally local and conservative.“Collecting in India is largely informed by pride in local culture, and familiarity,” Mehta said.“The market here is still not ready for super conceptual stuff.”

Bureaucracy and high taxes on shipping art into and out of the country also contribute to India's domestically focused market. Richard Saltoun director Sakshi Mahajan stated,“They don't make it easy or cheap to bring in work. Even when it's worth relatively small amounts.”

Concerns about black money in the Indian art market also persist. An anonymous dealer mentioned that“many Indians might not want to send money abroad, for fear of those transactions being registered by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India).”

Unlike its 2000s boom, which was driven by speculative overseas buying, India's current art market growth is largely a domestic success story. While other Asian markets like Seoul and Hong Kong prioritize international artists, India actively supports its own. Representatives from new Indian biennials, including the Bengal Biennial and the upcoming Benares Biennial, were observed at the fair, both focusing heavily on artists from India and the wider South Asian region. This domestic infrastructure is seen as a safeguard against future market instability.

Source: The Art Newspaper