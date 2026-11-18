MENAFN - USA Art News) Theand thehave partnered to create an open-access digital archive dedicated to architecture from alland their global diasporas. This new initiative aims to fill a current void, as no such comprehensive archive exists.

Curated by the PAB, which held its inaugural exhibition in Nairobi this year, the archive will feature publications, research, and various documentation. It will also include specially commissioned essays, poems, and critical analyses. A press release indicates that the platform will eventually incorporate oral histories, interviews, and site soundscapes recorded with architects and local communities. The Center for Architecture will provide the project's institutional framework and administrative support.

Omar Degan, founder and executive director of PAB, emphasized the project's mission to reframe the narrative around African architectural heritage.“African architecture has been studied, photographed and filed elsewhere, by others, for too long,” Degan stated.“This archive reverses that. What Africa produces, on the continent and across its diasporas, stays open, is written from within, and is read on our terms. That is what shifting the center means in practice.”

Initial content for the archive will feature work from biennale exhibitors, including Maissa Architectures (Gabon), Bled El Abar Collective (Tunisia), RAAS Architects (Ethiopia), Moralo Designs (Botswana), Nicolas Patience Basabose (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Sylvain Bobossi-Bizon (Central African Republic), and Mokhethi Gerard Rampeta (Lesotho).

In spring 2028, both organizations plan to collaborate on an exhibition at the Center for Architecture in New York. This show will highlight projects from the biennale and offer audiences an opportunity to explore the connections between African architecture and broader social, cultural, and environmental issues.

Jesse Lazar, executive director of AIA New York and the Center for Architecture, noted that the initiative will expand global discourse on built environments. Lazar commented,“Through this partnership with the Pan-African Biennale, the Center for Architecture has an opportunity to help preserve and share an extraordinary body of architectural knowledge while creating new opportunities for learning, research, and dialogue across borders.”

Source: Artforum