MENAFN - USA Art News) The British Council is facing scrutiny after providing public funding to thein Birzeit, West Bank. This comes after a pro-Israel lobbying group,, sent a letter to, according to the Telegraph. The letter expressed concern that supporting such a cause with“UK public money”“glorifies terrorist activity.”

Since 2018, the British Council's Cultural Protection Fund has awarded numerous grants to Taawon UK, a Palestinian-led charity associated with the Palestinian Museum. These grants were intended to“support heritage projects in the West Bank and Jerusalem.” The museum itself opened in 2016. UKLFI has urged the government to stop all funding, stating that the museum's exhibitions“present people responsible for some of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians as heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters, without mentioning their victims.”

Among the items exhibited at the museum are posters depicting Dalal al-Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road massacre that resulted in the deaths of 38 Israelis, as a martyr. Material celebrating Hamas bombmaker Yahya Ayyash is also reportedly on display. In 2019, the Palestinian Museum received a grant of £152,208 via Taawon UK. The award notice specified that these funds were for conserving and digitizing comments,“complemented by a wide range of advocacy and education activities hosted by the Palestinian Museum.”

Taawon UK's funding has attracted further investigation. UKLFI has written to the Charity Commission, requesting an inquiry into whether the received funds have been appropriately used. A Charity Commission spokesman confirmed:“Following concerns raised about the Welfare Association and its trustees' oversight of the end use of charitable funds, we have opened a regulatory compliance case to examine the matter further. We will be engaging with the charity's trustees as we gather more information.” UKLFI's lobbying efforts have previously had an impact; in February, the British Museum removed the word“Palestinian” from some Middle East displays after the group sent a letter to museum director Nicholas Cullinan.

Source: ARTnews