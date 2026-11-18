MENAFN - USA Art News) Two landscape architecture students fromhave developed alternative proposals forin, according to Dezeen. These designs rival a proposed triumphal arch by former President Trump for the same site.andbased their concepts on previous historical plans for the location.

Dvorak and Geitner's first proposal replaces the existing turf-filled central roundabout with a large water pool. This design also includes a natural-stone perimeter inscribed with the phrase“belonging and unity.”

Their second proposal transforms the grassy roundabout into a straight boulevard, directly connecting Memorial Avenue to the nearby Arlington Memorial Bridge. This roadway is flanked by two circular fountains, set within low-lying stone mounds that incorporate planters. During commemorative events when the bridge is closed, this complex could be flooded to form a single continuous pool of water.

The students explained that the fountains'“geometries arise from the site's historic proposals, combining concentric circles, intersecting alignments, and formal planting into a composition that acknowledges history whilst creating its own present identity.” They added,“In this way the landscape becomes a physical record of its own change.”

The inspiration for their work came after attending a GSD seminar led by Charles A. Birnbaum, a founding partner of The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF), a Washington, D.C. nonprofit. Dvorak and Geitner noted that their approach prioritized public participation and historical inquiry, elements they found lacking in the government's planning process.

“By recognizing Memorial Circle's implicit expressions of monumentality, this pair of counter proposals asserts design's capacity to critically engage history, accommodate public life, and advocate on behalf of our shared cultural landscape,” they stated.

Trump's proposed gilded, neoclassical arch has drawn criticism for potentially obstructing views of Arlington National Cemetery. Construction for the arch, which was initially scheduled to begin in September, is currently on hold. Judge Tonya Chutkan issued a temporary block on the work earlier this month.

Source: Artforum