MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's 20th Century Evening Sale at Rockefeller Center achieved, nearing the high end of its revisedpre-sale estimate. This significant total was realized after five works were withdrawn from the initial lineup. The auction sawof lots sold by number andby value.

However, the sale experienced an early setback when Frida Kahlo's 1952 canvas, Congreso de los pueblos por la paz (Congress of the Peoples for Peace), estimated at $2-3.5 million, was withdrawn hours before the auction. Campaigns asserted the painting, reportedly part of a trust Diego Rivera established for Casa Azul after Kahlo's 1954 death, could not legally exit Mexico. Accusations were made that Mexico's cultural authorities had failed to safeguard the artwork.

A major highlight was Wassily Kandinsky's abstraction, which set a new artist auction record, selling for $74 million, or $85.8 million with fees. The Nahmad family, who consigned the work, had acquired it in 1986 for an estimated $1.1 million from collectors Sandra and David Bakalar. Another prominent lot, Gustav Klimt's Austrian landscape, achieved $71 million, or $82.3 million with premium. This piece, which was on long-term loan to the Leopold Museum until last year, had previously sold for $14.7 million at Sotheby's New York in 1997, marking a 5.6-fold increase in value.

The auction also featured works from several notable consignments, including the Herbert Lust collection, deaccessioned pieces from the Whitney Museum, items from music producer Clive Davis's collection, and selections from artist Jeff Koons's holdings. From Lust's collection, Alberto Giacometti's Figure, demi-grandeur (no. 2), estimated at $20-30 million, hammered at $22 million, or $25.9 million with fees. Philip Hoffmann, founder and CEO of The Fine Art Group, which brought the estate to Christie's, commented ahead of the sale,“It's such a great piece that it will sell for what it's worth-you let the market make the price.”

Further strong performances included a Wifredo Lam canvas, Ogue Orisa (Eggue Orissa, l'herbe des dieux), which set a new artist record at $9.5 million, or $11.6 million with buyer's premium. The work, previously seen in MoMA's“When I Don't Sleep, I Dream” survey, was purchased by Gary Nader and will be exhibited at the Gary Nader Art Centre during Miami Art Week. Claude Monet's Champ d'avoine et coquelicots surpassed its estimate to sell for $25.9 million. Two works from Koons's collection, Picasso's Le Baiser and Tête de femme, sold for $31.1 million and $7.4 million, respectively. A Cornelis van Haarlem painting from Koons's group, which had been on loan to the Met, fetched $13.9 million.

We previously reported:

Research and art world experts suggest that prolonged, attentive viewing of artworks, rather than quick glances, significantly deepens appreciation.

Doyle will auction the collection of art critic Robert Pincus-Witten and textile designer Leon Hecht, featuring a rare Yves Klein receipt book.

Source: Observer Arts