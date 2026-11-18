MENAFN - USA Art News) Tencountries are demanding“further and sustained efforts” from theto excludefrom the, according to Rapporteur.

A diplomatic note, signed by Poland, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden, asserts that Moscow's presence at the cultural event risks normalizing its war against Ukraine. The note reportedly states,“In light of the current geopolitical realities... there should be no room for 'normalisation' of Russia's participation in international sporting and cultural events, as long as there is no just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” This group urged the European Union to take action against Russia's participation ahead of an upcoming meeting of EU culture ministers.

Russia returned to the Venice Biennale in May for the first time since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, drawing condemnation from politicians, artists, and cultural workers globally. In 2024, Russia did not participate, instead lending its pavilion to Bolivia, which lacks a dedicated exhibition space on the Biennale grounds. An open letter circulated this year, directly addressing Biennale president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. The letter, signed by figures such as Pina Picierno, an Italian politician and vice president of the European Parliament; collector Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza; and artists Ragnar Kjartansson and Tomás Saraceno, contended that the claim“culture is above politics” is never neutral. It added that, in the context of contemporary Russia, this formula has become“a political instrument used to promote aggression and advance state agendas while disguising them behind the language of cultural exchange and dialogue.”

The European Commission was among the prominent voices that urged Biennale organizers to exclude Moscow, even threatening to cancel a €2 million grant to the Biennale, which it did suspend in July. In a March statement, the Biennale said it“rejects any form of exclusion or censorship of culture and art,” after which the European Commission withdrew its funding. Critics quickly noted that the Biennale's 2026 stance appeared to contradict statements it issued in support of Ukraine in 2022, following the closure of Russia's artistic pavilion in protest of the Kremlin-led invasion.

The 2026 Russian Pavilion was the target of protests during the vernissage, including a joint demonstration by the Russian dissident band Pussy Riot and the feminist activist group FEMEN. This protest extended to other pavilions, leading to temporary closures, shortened hours, or staff walkouts at those of Japan, Finland, the UK, France, Belgium, Austria, Italy, and the Netherlands during the opening weekend. The pavilion was open during the preview period from May 5–8 for live performances related to its exhibition,“The Tree Is Rooted in the Sky,” but closed from May 9 for the remainder of the Biennale, with digital documentation of performances shown on screens in its windows. Months later, in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Buttafuoco reiterated his decision to include Russia, stating,“The Biennale is independent; I'd do it all over again for the Russian pavilion,” and adding,“With us, art wins.”

The upcoming Venice Architecture Biennale, curated by Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu with the theme“Do Architecture - For the Possibility of Coexistence Facing a Real Reality,” is scheduled to open to the public on May 8, 2027, with preview days on May 6 and 7, and will run through November 21, 2027. ARTnews has sought comment from the Venice Architecture Biennale organizers.

Source: ARTnews