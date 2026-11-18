MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced the staking of 41 additional mining claims covering approximately 2,224 hectares at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec, Canada. Subject to final verification of the company's claim registry, the additions increase ESGold's total land position in the Montauban region to approximately 541 claims spanning 26,787 hectares. The newly staked claims are primarily adjacent to existing holdings and support the company's strategy to consolidate prospective exploration ground surrounding the historic Montauban mining district.

The expansion comes as ESGold advances construction of its permitted gold-silver tailings processing operation and pursues broader regional exploration. The company's land acquisition strategy draws on historical geological data, geophysical surveys and ambient noise tomography (“ANT”) programs, including three-dimensional geological interpretations. ESGold plans to evaluate the new claims alongside its existing geological database and ongoing exploration results to identify and prioritize future exploration targets.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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