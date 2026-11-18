MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, was featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining rising demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure investment. The editorial highlighted projections from industry association SEMI that global semiconductor equipment sales could reach $229.5 billion by 2028, alongside Nightfood's expansion into automated optical inspection (“AOI”) technology through its subsidiary TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”). The subsidiary is preparing to supply approximately 80 wafer inspection systems for a customer program targeted for completion by March 31, 2027, representing a potential $9 million in revenue, subject to successful production, delivery and customer acceptance.

The editorial also discussed Nightfood's plans to expand manufacturing operations in Taiwan, initially using contract manufacturers while establishing a local subsidiary and an approximately 20,000-square-foot facility. The company's semiconductor equipment initiative complements its Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) business, which focuses on recurring revenue from commercial robotic deployments. The broader coverage examined semiconductor industry developments involving KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT).

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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