Investors Look Beyond Chipmakers As AI Demand Lifts Semiconductor Equipment Market
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Chipmakers are not the only businesses set to profit from AI; billions in spending are reaching the suppliers of their tools. As hyperscalers add data center capacity and workloads get heavier, orders for sophisticated fabrication tools are climbing faster, and SEMI, the industry trade group, is projecting that worldwide sales of that equipment will hit an all-time high of $229.5 billion by 2028. Ever more intricate chip designs have made advanced packaging, exacting inspection and automated production core links in the AI supply chain. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba. TechForce Robotics) (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile ) aims to tap this widening market, with its subsidiary TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”) commercializing inspection technology for semiconductors. Nightfood's most recent update laid out plans to grow its Taiwan production footprint and advance commercial robot deployments, and it sized an initial equipment opportunity at roughly $9 million in revenue. Such milestones show Nightfood carving out a larger role in AI and automation, a field led by names such as KLA Corporation Lam Research Corporation Teradyne Inc.
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