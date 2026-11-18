Ainewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Reports Q3 Operational Highlights And Advances AI-Driven Oncology Pipeline
The company additionally announced the November publication of peer-reviewed Phase 1a data for LP-184 in recurrent glioblastoma, supporting a planned Phase 1b/2a combination trial with spironolactone. Lantern's clinical pipeline includes LP-300, LP-184 and LP-284, with development guided by its proprietary RADR(R) AI and machine learning platform to identify potential treatments across solid tumors, blood cancers and pediatric oncology.
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About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at
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