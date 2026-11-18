Rather than viewing existing coal infrastructure as obsolete, a growing number of companies and policymakers are beginning to examine how they can be modernized and repurposed for broader industrial use. Frontieras's broader strategy focuses on increasing the value extracted from existing coal infrastructure rather than replacing it. This strategy also aligns with Frontieras's patented Witherspoon Method, which forms a key component of the company's coal-processing system.

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As energy demand continues rising worldwide, existing coal infrastructure is drawing renewed attention, not simply for power generation but for its broader industrial and strategic value. Frontieras North America is focused on leveraging the full value of that existing infrastructure through its proprietary FASForm(TM) platform, which converts coal into fuels, hydrogen and industrial materials, transforming existing coal systems into multi-output industrial production assets.

For decades, coal infrastructure formed the backbone of industrial economies. Mines, rail systems, export terminals, power plants and processing facilities were built over generations to move and utilize coal at massive scale. Much of that infrastructure still exists today. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States alone produced more than...

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