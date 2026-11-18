MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The artificial intelligence industry has enjoyed remarkable growth, but recent developments at Nvidia could introduce new challenges. The departure of its longtime chief executive, Jensen Huang, has created uncertainty around a company whose technology has become essential to many AI businesses.

Nvidia's difficulties do not necessarily signal the end of the AI boom. However, they highlight how leadership changes, financial concerns and supply chain dependence can influence an industry built on ambitious expectations. The strength of AI's future may ultimately depend on whether companies, such as AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV), can sustain...

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