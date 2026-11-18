MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent study published in the journal Nature Physics has revealed that a Duke Quantum Center (DQC)-led research team used a trapped-ion quantum simulator to simulate the conditions under which new particles form from pure energy. The experiment stands as one of the earliest demonstrations of string-breaking dynamics on quantum hardware, with several competing groups using distinct hardware platforms to hit comparable milestones at roughly the same time.

According to Monroe, quantum simulation is the most direct path available for figuring out what happened in the universe's earliest moments. Companies like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) could help in...

Read More>>

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.