MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ask any average investor to list five critical metals and tungsten will hardly make the list. This is because this critical mineral has been in the shadows for a while, but the winds are changing and renewed focus is being directed at this metal. We discuss some of the factors that are ramping up tungsten demand.

All these market changes are coming at a time when entities like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) are ramping up their tungsten exploration projects in South America, a region that is close to the U.S. and European markets that are...

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