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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced that Eric Sprott, through his beneficially owned corporation 2176423 Ontario Ltd., exercised 4,387,158 common share purchase warrants, generating gross proceeds of approximately $1.38 million. The exercise included 3.75 million warrants at $0.30 per share and 637,158 warrants at $0.40 per share. Following the transaction, Metalsource has 83,557,556 common shares issued and outstanding. The company intends to use the proceeds to advance exploration at its Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot projects in North Carolina and for general working capital.

Following the exercise, Sprott beneficially owns or controls 16,620,491 common shares and 1,729,508 warrants, representing approximately 19.9% of Metalsource's outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.5% on a partially diluted basis. CEO Joe Cullen said the additional funding will support continued exploration at Silver Hill, including more aggressive step-out drilling to investigate the potential scale of the mineralized system.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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