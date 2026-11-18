MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) announced the formation of a dedicated space and government power team to pursue power infrastructure opportunities for lunar, space and defense applications, including potential programs with NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”). The initiative will leverage the company's off-grid, behind-the-meter power expertise being developed through Project Atlas, its planned power-backed artificial intelligence (“AI”) compute campuses in Texas. Atlas One is designed to operate independently of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”) grid, with no pending large-load interconnection request.

The new team will focus on developing power generation, storage and management solutions capable of supporting critical operations in remote and demanding environments, including military installations and lunar facilities. AZIO intends to apply its leadership team's government contracting experience to compete for federal programs while strengthening the resilience of critical power infrastructure. The company has not received any NASA or DARPA contracts.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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