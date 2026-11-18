MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) showcased the long-distance capabilities of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console during two international medical conferences in October 2026. At the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery annual meeting in Barcelona, CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava remotely performed a robotic-assisted atrial septal defect procedure on a patient approximately 7,500 miles away in Bengaluru, India. The company also demonstrated four additional telesurgeries covering urological, colorectal, pediatric and gynecological procedures at the inaugural Society of Robotic Surgery India conference. As of October 23, SS Innovations reported that 205 telesurgeries had been performed using its SSi Mantra system. The company aims to expand access to robotic surgery by overcoming geographic barriers and offering a modular, cost-conscious platform. SS Innovations is also pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance for the SSi Mantra, with completion of the review targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

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About SS Innovations International Inc.

SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the company's website at SSInnovations or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

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