MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: With U.S. debt climbing above 100% of GDP while central banks are still accumulating gold, investors are once again seeking safety in silver and gold. Zinc, lead, copper and silver, meanwhile, all now appear on the 2025 List of Critical Minerals published by Washington, recasting everyday metals as matters of national security. Historic U.S. mining districts, where these trends meet, are drawing renewed interest. Among the best known is North Carolina's Silver Hill project, home to the nation's earliest silver mine, which(CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (profile ) is advancing. Close to two centuries on, new drill holes are returning outstanding silver and gold grades, and a bold exploration push aims to learn if the old workings were just the start. To sharpen that effort, Metalsource is also pursuing a potential spinout or other strategic transaction for its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold project. The company hopes to earn a place alongside major producers such as

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