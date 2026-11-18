MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) announced the commencement of helicopter-supported diamond drilling at its Melba North rare earth element (“REE”) property in northern Ontario. The company contracted Top Rank Drilling for up to 2,000 meters of drilling, with helicopter support provided by Heli-Fix Aviation. Operating under an existing exploration permit, the program will evaluate priority targets identified through historical exploration conducted in 1957 and 2010-2011, along with results from a 2025 drilling campaign by Argyle Resources. Powermax also plans to potentially extend drilling to its Hopkins and Pinard properties, subject to receiving the necessary permits and operational conditions.

The 2025 Argyle program included seven diamond drill holes totaling 1,983 meters, with selected historical intersections including 15 meters grading 0.28% total rare earth element oxides (“TREO”) and 24.5 meters grading 0.17% TREO. Powermax emphasized that these historical results have not been independently verified and that continuity with the nearby Clay-Howells iron-rare earth deposit has not been established. The current drilling campaign is intended to further assess the property's rare earth mineralization potential.

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element projects in North America.

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