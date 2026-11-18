MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) was featured in a MiningNewsWire editorial examining renewed interest in domestic precious metals and critical minerals exploration, highlighting the company's Silver Hill project in North Carolina. The editorial cited Metalsource's 2026 drilling results, including hole SH26-07, which intersected 12.62 meters grading 48.04 grams per metric ton gold equivalent (“AuEq”), and hole SH26-11, which returned 10.64 meters grading 434 grams per metric ton silver equivalent (“AgEq”). Exploration has traced mineralization to approximately 335 meters below surface, while induced polarization (“IP”) surveys have identified roughly 2.4 kilometers of prospective strike length. The editorial also noted that silver, copper, lead and zinc, all present at Silver Hill, are included on the U.S. government's critical minerals list.

The coverage highlighted Metalsource's ongoing phase 2 drilling campaign, which includes two operating drill rigs targeting extensions of known mineralization and previously untested geophysical anomalies. Recent step-out holes have encountered visually identified mineralization, with assay results pending. Metalsource is also pursuing a potential spinout or other strategic transaction involving its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project to concentrate resources on Silver Hill, although no transaction terms or timetable have been finalized. The broader editorial discussed industry developments involving Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) and Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC).

To view the full press release, visit

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at

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