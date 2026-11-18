MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced the introduction of BlueFlare Snap, a modular artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center concept developed by its development and operating partner, BlueFlare, for deployment in extreme climates. FingerMotion CEO Jolie Kahn traveled to Dubai during the week of Nov. 2, 2026, to explore potential deployment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), where BlueFlare is evaluating grid-connected sites. The concept, currently in the early design stage, uses factory-built modules with integrated temperature management to support phased deployment and expansion. BlueFlare has filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering a containerized data center unit with integrated heat rejection.

Under the proposed model, BlueFlare would provide design, procurement, construction and commissioning services, along with power, cooling and data center space, while customers supply their own computing equipment. BlueFlare Snap builds on the modular development approach being applied to FingerMotion and BlueFlare's 99-megawatt power and high-performance computing program in Alberta, Canada, but is designed for grid-connected facilities rather than on-site natural gas generation. The company said the concept could provide a scalable option for expanding AI infrastructure capacity in the UAE.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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