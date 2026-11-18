Networknewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Reports $2.89 Million In Q3 Revenue Following Technology Business Transition
Through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations, Apimeds signed technology services agreements with AQUAE Holdings and Flash Sports & Media Holdings in September, followed by a two-year master agreement with BlockAssure in October. MindWave also entered into a joint venture with Skalup Capital to establish an insurance and technology business in Bermuda, subject to regulatory licensing. Additional developments included the appointment of Eric Sherb as chief financial officer and $750,000 in subsidiary financing received in October.
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About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.
About MindWave Innovations Inc.
MindWave develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, including the MindChain network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset digitization and enterprise applications. For more information, visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at
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