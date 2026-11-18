MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, including revenue of $2.89 million, compared with no revenue a year earlier, marking its first full quarter of revenue from its technology business. The company generated $2.48 million from software development and deployment services for two enterprise customers, including one related party. Operating income totaled $2 million, while net income reached $33.6 million, or $19.13 per basic share, including a $25.26 million unrealized gain on digital assets. Total assets stood at $153.5 million, with shareholders' equity of $140.5 million. Apimeds completed its transition from the biopharmaceutical sector following the July 14 disposal of its former biopharmaceutical subsidiary.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations, Apimeds signed technology services agreements with AQUAE Holdings and Flash Sports & Media Holdings in September, followed by a two-year master agreement with BlockAssure in October. MindWave also entered into a joint venture with Skalup Capital to establish an insurance and technology business in Bermuda, subject to regulatory licensing. Additional developments included the appointment of Eric Sherb as chief financial officer and $750,000 in subsidiary financing received in October.

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About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, including the MindChain network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset digitization and enterprise applications. For more information, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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