MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced that its CS Digital Ventures operations earned approximately 16.04 Bitcoin in October 2026, an increase of 6.7% from 15.03 Bitcoin in September and the highest monthly production recorded during the three-month period beginning in August. Mining uptime improved to 75% from 68% in September, while average operational hashrate increased 9.6% to 1.14 exahashes per second (“EH/s”) from 1.04 EH/s. Compared with August, uptime increased eight percentage points and hashrate rose approximately 10.7%.

The operating improvements follow Olenox's acquisition of CS Digital in May and its October acquisitions of Wildboy Holdings and IPD Industries, which expanded its natural gas and power-development assets. The company outlined a three-phase strategy to pursue lower-cost, self-generated electricity, potentially relocate existing mining equipment and expand its fleet from approximately 9,700 to 20,000 miners. Olenox is targeting electricity costs of approximately $0.015 per kilowatt-hour, compared with its current rate of approximately $0.06, although the proposed power development, cost reductions and fleet expansion remain subject to financing, infrastructure, regulatory approvals and other operating requirements.

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About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated U.S. energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, including the proprietary Olenox process. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets, with a strategic focus on bringing low-cost natural gas to high-value end uses, including digital infrastructure and next-generation computing.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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