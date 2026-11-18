MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR; OTCQB: FCHDF; Frankfurt: Y4Y) announced the commencement of field exploration at newly identified target areas within its Golden Arrow gold-silver project in Nevada, following a satellite spectral survey conducted by TerraEye. An initial geological campaign covered more than 25 target areas across approximately 20 square kilometers, with geologists collecting 60 outcrop and subcrop samples for gold-silver assays, trace-element analysis and short-wave infrared (“SWIR”) mineralogical testing. The samples have been submitted for expedited laboratory processing, with results pending.

The fieldwork identified several new exploration targets and potential extensions of known gold-silver mineralized zones, which Fairchild believes could support future expansion of the project's existing mineral resource. The campaign also examined geological structures and alteration patterns associated with a potentially larger hydrothermal system. Fairchild intends to use the pending analytical results and field observations to evaluate the targets and determine priorities for its Phase 2 exploration program.

To view the press release, visit

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary gold-silver-copper assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Nevada Titan is Fairchild's flagship high-impact Porphyry Copper-Gold exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit gold-silver resource within the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, while Carlin Queen provides additional gold-silver exploration exposure adjacent to the Hollister Au-Ag mine of Helcal Mining Company.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FAIR are available in the company's newsroom at

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