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Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is positioning to capitalize on potential changes in U.S. peptide regulations that could expand access through specialty pharmacies and telehealth platforms. As the FDA considers allowing additional peptides for pharmacy compounding, the company plans to differentiate itself by developing proprietary peptide formulations and delivery technologies designed to improve stability, absorption, administration and performance. Adaptogenics has also acquired nutritional research assets from Berkwood Research to support a GLP-1 companion initiative focused on preserving muscle mass, strength and metabolic health during medically induced weight loss. Recent leadership additions, including healthcare dealmaking executive Antoun Nabhan as president and Dr. Robert Bergia as a scientific advisor, are expected to support research, licensing, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

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About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPT are available in the company's newsroom at

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