MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing on Wednesday of contracts for AMEA Power's 500 MW Amunet 2 wind project at Ras Shukeir on the Red Sea, alongside agreements to build Egypt's first wind turbine factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The signing at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital was attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat.

Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of the UAE's AMEA Power, said the wind project would cost $650m.

AMEA Power signed the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with China's PowerChina International and PowerChina Huadong. It was signed by Al Nowais, Gao Fei, PowerChina International's first vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, and Yu Feng, president of Huadong.

A turbine supply agreement for the project was signed between Mingyang and PowerChina Huadong.

AMEA Power and Mingyang also signed contracts to build the turbine factory in SCZONE.

Al Nowais said the plant would be built in two phases, with the first due to start operating in the second half of 2028 and the second by the end of 2029. It will have annual capacity of 3 GW and cost up to $200m.

The factory is intended to localise manufacturing and transfer technology, create jobs and make Egypt a manufacturing base for exports to Africa, he said.

AMEA Power, part of Al Nowais Investments, describes itself as the largest independent renewable power producer in Egypt.

Al Nowais said its projects include the 1,000 MW Abydos 2 solar plant with 600 MWh of battery storage, which the company describes as Africa's largest solar project and expects to start operating in the coming weeks. Its wind and standalone battery storage projects total up to 5,000 MW, with combined investment of $3bn, and it is also working on renewable-powered desalination.

Essmat said the contracts were part of Egypt's commitment to its sustainable energy strategy and the expansion of renewable energy projects.