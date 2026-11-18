MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) EFG Holding's third-quarter revenue rose 5% year on year to EGP 6.7bn, driven by a 36% increase at its investment bank, EFG Hermes, and 26% growth at its non-bank finance arm, EFG Finance.



EFG Hermes

EFG Finance Bank NXT

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Excluding one-off income from the sale of non-core assets at its commercial bank, Bank NXT, in the third quarter of 2025, the company said revenue would have grown 27%.

Net profit after tax and minority interest fell 15% to EGP 720m as Bank NXT's earnings came in below that high base. Excluding the one-off gains and a non-recurring employee expense at Bank NXT this quarter, net profit would have reached EGP 805m, up 96%, the group said.

Operating expenses, including provisions and expected credit losses, rose 20% to EGP 4.6bn, driven by higher administrative costs across all three businesses, inflation-linked pay rises and higher provisions. Group taxes increased 18%.

“Despite ongoing regional volatility and macroeconomic pressures, our core franchises continued to deliver solid top-line growth,” said Karim Awad, the group's chief executive.

Revenue at the investment bank rose 36% to EGP 2.9bn and it swung to a net profit of EGP 342m from a loss of EGP 170m a year earlier.

Holding and treasury activities posted revenue of EGP 598m against a loss of EGP 220m, helped by foreign exchange and unrealised seed capital gains linked to movements in the Egyptian pound. Brokerage revenue rose 11% to EGP 1.7bn, with Egypt executions up 33% to EGP 877m.

Asset management revenue rose 10% to EGP 423m and private equity 4% to EGP 128m. Investment banking revenue was EGP 40m, reflecting subdued capital markets activity in the Gulf.

Revenue at the non-bank finance arm rose 26% to EGP 1.9bn, led by a 62% jump at buy-now-pay-later provider Valu to EGP 1.2bn. Valu's loan issuance grew 51% to EGP 8.5bn.

Net profit at the unit fell 43% to EGP 150m, weighed down by higher tax and minority charges at Valu and continued pressure on microfinance lender Tanmeyah.

Bank NXT's revenue fell 31% to EGP 1.8bn on the high base. Net interest income rose 19% to EGP 1.5bn and fees and commissions grew 28% to EGP 231m.

Total assets rose 23% to EGP 117.3bn, with net loans up 45% to EGP 60.8bn and customer deposits up 18% to EGP 95.9bn. Operating expenses rose 51% to EGP 1bn. The bank contributed EGP 228m to group net profit, with a standalone profit of EGP 442m.