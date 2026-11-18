MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided $100m in financing to the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) to expand access to finance for microenterprises through microfinance institutions across Egypt, supporting private-sector growth and contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic development.

The financing will focus particularly on women-led microenterprises, with special attention to businesses operating in underserved regions and governorates. The initiative aims to broaden access to financial services, promote entrepreneurship and support economic growth nationwide.

Mohamed El-Etreby, CEO of the National Bank of Egypt, said cooperation with the EBRD builds on a successful strategic partnership that has delivered numerous initiatives and financing programmes to support Egypt's private sector. He stressed that the new financing reflects the confidence of international financial institutions in NBE's capabilities.

He added that NBE is keen to leverage its extensive branch network and relationships with microfinance institutions to expand access to finance for business owners, strengthen productive capacities, create employment opportunities and promote more inclusive and sustainable economic growth.







Soha El-Turky, Deputy CEO of the National Bank of Egypt, said the financing reflects the bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion by strengthening effective partnerships with international and domestic financial institutions and developing innovative mechanisms to reach underserved groups and economic activities.

She added that cooperation with microfinance institutions enables the bank to reach more small business owners across Egypt's governorates, drawing on these institutions' expertise and proximity to target customers.

This approach enhances the efficiency of financing allocation and helps ensure that funds reach businesses most in need, with particular emphasis on empowering women, increasing their participation in economic activity and supporting entrepreneurs.

For her part, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said:“Supporting a vibrant and inclusive private sector is central to our work in Egypt. Through our partnership with the National Bank of Egypt, we are helping to expand access to finance for microenterprises, particularly women-led businesses and those outside major urban centres. This investment will help unlock entrepreneurial potential, create economic opportunities and promote sustainable growth across the country.”







Hisham El-Safty, Executive Head of Financial Institutions and International Financial Services at the National Bank of Egypt, said the agreement underscores the importance of international partnerships in diversifying funding sources and strengthening the bank's ability to provide sustainable financial resources to support various economic sectors.

He noted that cooperation with the EBRD represents a successful example of leveraging international financing and expertise to advance Egypt's development priorities.

El-Safty added that NBE continues to expand its cooperation with international financial institutions and capitalise on these partnerships to develop flexible and efficient financing solutions that support microfinance institutions and strengthen their capacity to reach more business owners.

Cooperation between the National Bank of Egypt and the EBRD spans several years and covers multiple areas, including financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), trade finance, financial inclusion, and funding for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects.

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD, which began operations in the Egyptian market in 2012. The bank's total investments in Egypt have reached approximately €17bn across 245 projects, reflecting the importance of the Egyptian market within its investment activities.