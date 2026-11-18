MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt will host the first Global Forum on Social Protection (Hemaya) on November 23-24 in the New Administrative Capital, bringing together around 300 officials, experts and representatives of international organisations, with the government confirming that the event will incur no costs for the state budget.

The forum is being organised by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Social Solidarity under the theme“Social Protection in a Changing World”. Participants will include representatives of countries with established social protection programmes, as well as the United Nations, the World Bank, development partners and other international institutions.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the forum aims to strengthen South-South cooperation and promote the exchange of national experiences in expanding social protection systems.

He added that the meeting would also seek to translate the outcomes of relevant UN and regional summits into practical partnerships and cooperation programmes.

Abdelatty noted that geopolitical tensions and economic crises were placing increasing pressure on developing countries' resources and their ability to achieve sustainable development goals, highlighting the need for stronger partnerships to ensure that social protection reaches those most in need.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy said the forum would focus on international knowledge exchange, scalable social protection solutions, stronger partnerships, evidence-based policymaking and sustainable financing, alongside economic empowerment and social inclusion.

Morsy stressed that the state budget would bear none of the forum's costs, which would be fully covered by UN agencies, the World Bank and private-sector partners.

She added that Egypt plans to host the forum regularly, establishing a permanent platform for dialogue among governments, international organisations and development partners on the future of social protection.

The sessions will address integrated social protection systems, sustainable financing and governance, digital technologies in service delivery, disaster-responsive social protection and programmes designed to help beneficiaries transition from assistance to economic participation.

The programme will also examine innovative financing mechanisms, cash transfers linked to early childhood development and nutrition, education-related social protection, the care economy, support for older people and persons with disabilities, rural economic empowerment, green growth and decent work.

International cash-transfer programmes scheduled for discussion include Egypt's Takaful and Karama programme, launched in 2015, the Philippines' 4Ps programme, Indonesia's Family Hope Programme, Brazil's Bolsa Família and Mexico's Progresa programme.

The government said these examples would provide an opportunity to compare approaches that link cash assistance to health, education and nutrition services or target the most vulnerable households, with the aim of reducing intergenerational poverty.

A“Diarna” handicrafts and heritage exhibition will also take place alongside the forum, featuring more than 30 exhibitors. The exhibition will highlight the links between social protection, economic empowerment, local production and support for artisans and productive families.