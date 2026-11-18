Egypt's Trade With African Union Countries Rises By $1.1Bn To $8.2Bn In 9M 2026 Dailynewsegypt
In a statement issued on Wednesday to mark African Statistics Day, CAPMAS said Egyptian exports to AU countries rose by 8.5% to $6.1bn, compared with $5.6bn a year earlier, while imports from these countries increased by 41.6% to $2.1bn, up from $1.5bn.
According to CAPMAS, five countries accounted for 64.2% of Egypt's total exports to African countries. Libya topped the list with $1.2bn, representing 19.3% of total exports, followed by Sudan with $900m (15.2%), Morocco with $700m (11.3%), Algeria with $700m (11.3%) and Tunisia with $400m (7.2%).
Egypt's main exports to AU countries included electrical and mechanical machinery, equipment and parts, valued at $517.8m, accounting for 8.5% of total exports; plastics and articles thereof, worth $478.2m (7.8%); and iron, steel and related products, valued at $344.7m (5.7%).
Meanwhile, five countries accounted for 66.3% of Egypt's total imports from African countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo topped the list with $379m, representing 18.3% of total imports, followed by Sudan with $328m (15.9%), Libya with $263m (12.7%), Mauritania with $215m (10.4%) and Kenya with $187m (9%).
Egypt's main imports from African countries included copper and articles thereof, valued at $571m, accounting for 27.6% of total imports; mineral fuels, oils and products of their distillation, worth $380m (18.4%); coffee, tea and spices, at $199m (9.6%); and pearls, precious stones and jewellery, valued at $172m (8.3%).
CAPMAS also reported that trade between Egypt and member countries of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) increased by 17.5% to $5.7bn between January and September 2026, compared with $4.9bn during the corresponding period of 2025.
Egyptian exports to CEN-SAD countries rose by 9.8% to $4.4bn, up from $4bn, while imports increased by 54.1% to $1.3bn, compared with $800m a year earlier.
Trade between Egypt and member countries of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) also increased by 23.5% to $4.9bn, compared with $4bn.
Egyptian exports to COMESA countries rose by 15.7% to $3.4bn, up from $3bn, while imports increased by 46.8% to $1.5bn, compared with $1bn.
CAPMAS data also showed that trade between Egypt and Nile Basin countries reached $2.5bn, compared with $2bn, marking an increase of 22.3%.
Egyptian exports to Nile Basin countries increased by 25.5% to $1.5bn, up from $1.2bn, while imports rose by 17.5% to $900m.
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