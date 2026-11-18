MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) NEW YORK, NY / Timesnewswire / November 18, 2026 – Sunwin Global is bringing comfort and seasonal inspiration to the heart of New York City with the opening of its“Cozy in the City” pop-up at Macy's, located at 160 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001. Running through January 3, 2027, the pop-up brings together four lifestyle brands – Cozy Bliss, Snuggle Sac and Cozy Kiss – in a curated shopping experience celebrating comfort, style, and everyday living.

Located on the lower level of Macy's, the pop-up features six curated display areas showcasing a diverse range of lifestyle products, including cozy loungewear and cardigans, bags, faux fur blankets, heated blankets, and knitted throws. A dedicated Christmas section also offers festive decorations and thoughtful gift ideas for the holiday season.

Four Brands, Unique Expressions of Comfort

Cozy Bliss – Elevated Comfort for Every Home

Cozy Bliss combines luxurious softness with thoughtful home design. Known for its signature faux fur collections, the brand offers distinctive textures, rich colors, and stylish patterns that bring warmth and character to any living space. From dimensional Bubble Faux Fur to silky Chinchilla-inspired fabrics, each collection blends exceptional softness with decorative appeal.

At Macy's, visitors can explore Cozy Bliss's signature faux fur blankets and heated blankets, combining plush materials, functional warmth, and elevated home aesthetics.

Snuggle Sac – A New Dimension of Softness

Snuggle Sac reimagines everyday comfort through its signature MochiSoftTM technology, featuring specially developed feather yarn. Inspired by the soft, airy feel of mochi, its knitted fabrics combine exceptional softness, lightweight stretch, and a gentle 360-degree wrap.

With collections spanning blankets, bedding, and loungewear, Snuggle Sac brings its signature softness into everyday life, creating cozy moments wherever comfort is needed.

Cozy Kiss – Thoughtful Comfort for Pets

Cozy Kiss creates thoughtfully designed pet essentials that make everyday life more comfortable for pets and their owners. From cozy pet blankets and supportive beds to functional pet stairs, the brand combines comfort, practicality, and pet-friendly design to help pets feel at home.

A Festive Destination for Cozy Finds and Holiday Gifts

Adding to the seasonal experience,“Cozy in the City” features a dedicated Christmas shopping area with festive decorations and gift-worthy finds. From plush blankets and cozy apparel to charming holiday accents, shoppers can discover thoughtful gifts for family, friends, and loved ones.

More than a retail display, the pop-up brings Sunwin Global's diverse brand portfolio to life through an in-person shopping experience. Visitors can explore different materials, experience the textures firsthand, and discover products designed to make everyday moments warmer and more comfortable.

The pop-up also marks an important step in bringing Sunwin Global's portfolio of lifestyle brands to a wider U.S. audience through in-person retail experiences.

New Yorkers and visitors are invited to experience“Cozy in the City” at Macy's through January 3, 2027.

Pop-Up Store Details

Theme: Cozy in the City Location: Macy's, Lower Level, 160 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001 Dates: October 31, 2026 – January 3, 2027 Featured Brands: Cozy Bliss, Snuggle Sac, Cozy Kiss, and Amelie Home Featured Products: Loungewear & Cardigans, Faux Fur Blankets, Heated Blankets, Knitted Throws, Christmas Decorations & Gifts

About Sunwin Global

Sunwin Global is a home and lifestyle company dedicated to bringing comfort, quality, and thoughtful design into everyday living. Through a portfolio of distinctive brands, including Cozy Bliss, Snuggle Sac and Cozy Kiss, Sunwin Global develops products that combine material innovation, functional design, and lifestyle inspiration – making every space more inviting and every moment more comfortable.