MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Tianjin, China / Timesnewswire / November 18, 2026 – NESTA (New Energy Vehicle Electric Safety Technical Assessment), the world's first technical assessment system dedicated to the electric safety of new energy vehicles (NEVs), has officially launched its global website () on November 13, 2026. The website provides consumers, automakers and industry professionals worldwide with access to NEV electric safety information. Supported by the testing and verification capabilities of CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., NESTA provides transparent, searchable information on NEV electric safety performance through independent third-party technical assessment.

As NEVs become increasingly widespread across global markets, differences in climate, charging environments and road conditions create diverse electric safety requirements. NESTA has established a comprehensive technical assessment framework covering six dimensions: charging safety, electromagnetic safety, functional safety, high-voltage safety, battery safety and fire safety. The system aims to continually reduce electric safety risks, improve user satisfaction and promote collective industry efforts toward its long-term vision of“zero spontaneous vehicle combustion, zero loss of vehicle control, zero casualties and zero vehicle-use anxiety.”

Since its launch in November 2023, NESTA has completed more than 700 verification and assessment projects covering 197 categories of test conditions, identified and resolved over 200 electric safety issues, and provided end-to-end technical support for more than 70 vehicle models. NESTA Global was officially introduced in November 2025. To address representative extreme operating environments – including the hot, arid climate of the Middle East; the hot, humid conditions of Southeast Asia; extreme cold in Northern Europe and Russia; and typical demanding conditions in China – it developed 11 specialized verification projects, forming a region-specific testing matrix. On November 13, 2026, CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. officially releases NESTA 2027. Guided by the principles of supporting innovative product design and development, covering the entire product lifecycle and addressing real-world applications across global markets, the updated system strengthens multiple verification projects and establishes a framework comprising 11 core items and 29 extended items, for a total of 40 verification projects.

For NEV users worldwide, the NESTA global website provides neutral and credible third-party information on vehicle electric safety. It presents the vehicle models assessed under NESTA, together with the dimensions covered by each assessment, and allows users to search verification results online. Consumers can use the website to obtain information on the electric safety performance of NEVs sold in their respective countries, offering a new way to better understand NEV electric safety quality.

For automotive industry stakeholders, the website also showcases CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.'s approach to scenario-based electric safety assessment, as well as its capabilities and experience in testing vehicles against operating conditions in global markets. This can help automakers identify electric safety risks in products developed for international markets, implement and verify technical improvements, and enhance development efficiency and product quality.

Looking ahead, as the NEV industry moves toward greater product diversity, intelligent technologies and digitalization, NESTA will continue to enhance its technical assessment system and testing capabilities. It will also strengthen technical exchanges and cooperation with international automotive industry partners to advance NEV electric safety worldwide.

About CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC), with a total investment of RMB 2.426 billion. It has comprehensive testing, evaluation and validation capabilities covering the entire R&D process, the full product range, the complete lifecycle and all application areas of new energy vehicles (NEVs). Covering a total area of approximately 405 mu (27 hectares), the facility comprises more than 20 integrated laboratories dedicated to complete vehicle testing, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), charging technologies, power batteries, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, electric drive systems and electronic control systems. Its specialized testing facilities include a full-vehicle electromagnetic reverberation chamber, an automotive-grade lightning effects test chamber, an underbody impact test track, a full-vehicle water-wading test pool, integrated charging test facilities, and a fire testing laboratory.