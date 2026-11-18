Gotham City Research Says This Electric Aircraft Company Is A $5 Billion Science Project Which Could Be Worth Zero [2026 Sohn London]
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- A $5 billion company that has never sold an aircraft Range is everything, and Gotham says the record flight was a one-off Certification progress, by a different yardstick The battery problem An order book that does not hold up Governance and government money Ten times the best-selling plane ever
De Weck was meant to share the stage with his partner and famed short-seller Daniel Yu, the founder of Gotham, but Yu had just added to his family with a new child and was“stuck at home,” which de Weck noted was fitting at a children's charity event. Gotham is known for forensic short reports that go through financial statements, accounting and business operations, and de Weck has spent more than 20 years trying to expose companies he believes are misleading the market. He told the audience that Gotham thinks a lot about the three Fs of fads, frauds and failures, and that this pitch had“a significant portion of all of those.”
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