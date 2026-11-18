MENAFN - ValueWalk) An aircraft maker that has been around for nine years, has never sold a plane and burns about $300 million a year should not be worth $5 billion, according to Cyrus de Weck. At the 2026 Sohn London Conference, the Gotham City Research co-CEO called one US electric aviation company“a science project that has a $5 billion valuation,” and by science project, he said, he meant“something that's basically in someone's garage.” He expects the shares to fall 55% to 65%, and said that in his personal opinion they could go to zero.

Table of Contents

A $5 billion company that has never sold an aircraft Range is everything, and Gotham says the record flight was a one-off Certification progress, by a different yardstick The battery problem An order book that does not hold up Governance and government money Ten times the best-selling plane ever

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De Weck was meant to share the stage with his partner and famed short-seller Daniel Yu, the founder of Gotham, but Yu had just added to his family with a new child and was“stuck at home,” which de Weck noted was fitting at a children's charity event. Gotham is known for forensic short reports that go through financial statements, accounting and business operations, and de Weck has spent more than 20 years trying to expose companies he believes are misleading the market. He told the audience that Gotham thinks a lot about the three Fs of fads, frauds and failures, and that this pitch had“a significant portion of all of those.”