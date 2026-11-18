QCB Governor Meets South Sudan Finance Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met in Doha on Wednesday with the caretaker minister of finance and planning of the Republic of South Sudan Athian Diing Athian, reports QNA.
The meeting focused on key aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen ties in the financial and banking sectors.QCB financial banking sector bilateral cooperation
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