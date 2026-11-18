MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Qatar's home of world class motorsport and host of Formula 1, MotoGP and the Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), Lusail International Circuit (LIC) continues to expand its local collaborations by welcoming Rayyan Water on board as a major partner through 2028.

Prior to the recent signing agreement, Rayyan Water has been a recurring Official Water Partner of the circuit. Having served as Official Water Partner of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026, keeping fans hydrated throughout the action, Rayyan Water will also support the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026, taking place from November 27 to 29.

The collaboration then continues in 2027 and 2028, with Rayyan Water as Event Supporter Partner for all three major events.

Beyond providing hydration to attendees across every event weekend, Rayyan Water will operate a primary activation hub at LIC, complemented by designated engagement spaces within the Fan Zones of all three championships.

Abdulaziz Ali al-Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, said:“Our partners play a pivotal role in how fans experience a race weekend at LIC, and Rayyan Water has long been part of that story. We are delighted to welcome them as an Official Partner, and we look forward to working together across the next three seasons to make every fan's time at the circuit more comfortable and more memorable.”

Khalifa Khalid al-Rabban, Chairman of Alrayyan Mineral Water Bottling Co., said:“We take great pride in our longstanding partnership with Lusail International Circuit and we are delighted to continue this journey as an Official Partner. Supporting world-class sporting events such as Formula 1, MotoGP and the FIA World Endurance Championship reaffirms our commitment to providing fans and visitors with quality hydration while being part of experiences that bring people together. At Rayyan Water, we firmly believe in the importance of supporting initiatives that further advance Qatar's standing as a global hub for major sporting and international events. We look forward to continuing to play our part in delivering exceptional experiences for fans and visitors from Qatar and around the world.”

Fans can catch all the action at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 from November 27 to 29 at LIC. With a range of ticket options available, including General Admission and Grandstand seating, alongside the special F1 Family Friday offer, the Qatar Grand Prix promises an unforgettable race weekend for motorsport fans of all ages. Tickets are available now at lcsc.

Lusail International Circuit sponsorship