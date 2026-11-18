MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced Doha Oasis as an official partner of the circuit. As part of the agreement, the multi-experience lifestyle destination in the heart of Doha has also been named Event Supporter Partner of three major international race events hosted at Lusail International Circuit.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 | November 27–29, 2026

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2027 | March 12–14, 2027

The Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2027 | March 25–27, 2027

The partnership comes as Doha Oasis celebrates its fifth anniversary, bringing together two Qatari destinations that welcome visitors from across the globe. Together, they reflect Qatar's growing position as a global destination for sport, tourism and lifestyle.

The partnership gets underway at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, taking place at Lusail International Circuit from November 27 to 29, 2026. Throughout the race weekend, Doha Oasis will welcome fans in the circuit's Fan Zone with a dedicated activation, showcasing its offerings and experiences to visitors.

In 2027, the partnership continues with the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar which is scheduled to be held from March 12 to 14, followed by the Qatar 1812 KM FIA World Endurance Championship from March 25 to 27.

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Doha Oasis will mark the race season with its campaign“The Race Has a New Heartbeat”, carrying the energy of race week from Lusail International Circuit into the city and inviting fans and visitors to extend their experience at Doha Oasis.

Race fans can stay at Banyan Tree Doha, the destination's five-star luxury hotel, and dine across more than 16 dining concepts, including MICHELIN Guide-listed Dar Yema. Between race days, they can shop at Printemps Doha, the largest luxury department store in the Middle East, or play at Doha Quest, home to two Guinness World Records for the tallest indoor roller coaster and the tallest indoor drop tower. Visitors can also watch the latest releases at Novo Cinemas, with 19 theatres, 4DX and Novo Signature, a fully private cinema experience, or compete on the courts at Doha Oasis Padel.

Lusail International Circuit Management said:“We are pleased to welcome Doha Oasis as an Official Partner of Lusail International Circuit. As Qatar's premier destination for world-class motorsport, Lusail International Circuit continues to strengthen its partnerships with leading brands and destinations. This collaboration with Doha Oasis further enhances the overall fan experience, extending engagement beyond the circuit and creating more opportunities for fans to connect with the excitement of motorsport. We look forward to building a successful partnership and delivering memorable experiences for fans throughout the year.”

Doha Oasis Management said:“As Doha Oasis celebrates its fifth anniversary, we are proud to partner with Lusail International Circuit, home to some of the world's most anticipated sporting events. Racing is about the moments that make your heart beat faster, and creating those moments is what Doha Oasis does every day. This partnership brings together two destinations that welcome guests from around the world and reflects our commitment to supporting Qatar's position as a global hub for sport, tourism and lifestyle. From Formula 1 this November to MotoGP and endurance racing in 2027, we look forward to welcoming race fans from the circuit into the heart of Doha.”

Fans can find tickets and event information for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 at lcsc. Fans can also add packages and bundles of experiences to make the best of their weekend race at Doha Oasis, for more information follow @dohaoasis.

Lusail International Circuit Doha Oasis sponsorship agreement