HE Sheikh Joaan Meets Asian Sports Federation Leaders Ahead Of Doha 2030 Asian Games
The meeting took place as part of the first Technical Coordination Meeting and Site Visit Programme involving the OCA, Asian Federations and Technical Delegates, aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing technical preparations for the Games.
The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee; Dr Husain al-Musallam, Director General of the OCA and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Director General of the blade-->
The meeting reviewed the latest developments in preparations for the Doha 2030 Asian Games, alongside discussions on the sports programme and key aspects of technical coordination and organisational requirements for the Games.OCA Doha 2030 Asian Games technical coordination
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