MENAFN - 3BL) The eight-week live online program, open to students and professionals around the world, helps participants lead lasting change and embed sustainability in business strategy through a real-world capstone project. Applications close Jan. 30, 2027.

EL CERRITO, Calif., November 18, 2026 /3BL/ - Net Impact, the nation's largest and longest-running network of students and professionals harnessing business as a force for good, has launched the Better World Change Leadership Certificate with the Organization Development Network (ODN). The program teaches students and professionals how to lead lasting change and make embedded sustainability a value-creating innovation lens and part of core business strategy, not just a side project.

The certificate brings together Net Impact's global community of purpose-driven students and professionals with ODN, the largest international association of organization development professionals, whose members specialize in helping organizations change. ODN brings organization development expertise, a practitioner perspective, and a connection to a global professional community to help participants translate better-world aspirations into practical change leadership.

The program is taught by Professors David Cooperrider and Lindsey Godwin of Case Western Reserve University's Fowler Center for Business as an Agent of World Benefit. Cooperrider pioneered Appreciative Inquiry, a life-centric approach to change and the organizational dimensions of world betterment. Godwin, a longtime collaborator with Cooperrider, is an internationally recognized scholar and practitioner of Appreciative Inquiry and strengths-based change. Together, they argue that flourishing, not just sustainability, is the right vision for the future and frame the program around what the field increasingly calls“full-spectrum flourishing”- a future where all organizations and economies can excel, all people can thrive, and nature can flourish now and across generations.

“All leadership is change leadership,” said Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact.“Our community never lacks ideas for a better world. What leaders need is the skill to bring an organization along with them and effectively lead within. By partnering with ODN, we're giving students and professionals everywhere, at no cost, the tools organization development practitioners rely on to make change stick.”

The certificate extends Net Impact's work equipping the next generation of leaders to use business as a force for good. Like the organization's case challenges and chapter projects, it is built around real-world experience: participants finish with a practical change initiative, large or small, not just a credential. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with CEOs and business-for-good innovators throughout the program. Offering the program free and online lets any student, next-gen changemaker, or professional join from anywhere.

The certificate is part of the ODN's strategic commitment to empower youth and next-gen change-makers to impact the world in and through“our society of organizations.” The program is called YODEL - Young OD Earthshot Leaders - a worldwide initiative designed to mobilize, empower, and connect mission-led student clubs, youth networks, and next-generation change champions committed to accelerating the world's deep transformation to a sustainable planetary future and regenerative economy in the service of life.

"This partnership marks a new chapter for ODN's pursuit of equipping the next generation of change agents,” said Jason Clevenger, Executive Director of the Organization Development Network.“To do so with Net Impact is a powerful example of our collective ability to act with both agency and expediency this moment calls for. And, this partnership reinforces how organization development is a necessary and impactful force to enable human and ecological flourishing for generations to come."

Program Details

Format: Eight live, interactive online sessions held on Fridays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. ET, Feb. 5 – April 2, 2027. Recordings are available, but live attendance is strongly encouraged. Key dates: Applications are open now on a rolling basis and close Jan. 30, 2027. An optional launch call takes place Friday, Dec. 11, 2026, 1-2 p.m. ET, and will be recorded. Certificates will be issued in May 2027.

What Participants Will Learn

Participants who complete the program will be able to:

Explain how global shifts are reshaping organizations and make the business case for sustainability and the worldwide call for regenerative economies in the service of life Define their own purpose, strengths, and commitments as change leaders Apply Appreciative Inquiry to a real organizational, community, or societal opportunity Engage diverse stakeholders in discovering strengths, imagining a shared vision of the future, and designing solutions Develop a practical initiative that mobilizes collective action and positive change

Each participant applies the course to a capstone project, either a change initiative within an existing team or a new idea, and presents their plan in the final session. Assignments are designed for immediate use in the project.

Participants who complete the program and submit a capstone report receive the certificate and a free one-year ODN membership, a $300 value, which includes ODN's journal, Organization Development Review, professional learning opportunities and webinars, job postings, and access to a global community of change leaders.

More information and the application are available at . Questions can be sent to [email protected].

About Net Impact

Net Impact is one of the largest and oldest global member organizations focused on business as a force for good. By encouraging local action and global connection, Net Impact engages more than 50,000 students and professionals each year through more than 250 chapters in over 40 countries. Its members bring analytical and strategic thinking across diverse industries, including business, sustainability, and social impact. Net Impact engages its global chapter community in experiential education-focused programming, convenings, and civic and community engagement projects. Visit .

About the Organization Development Network

The Organization Development Network is the largest international association of organization development (OD) practitioners, researchers, and change leadership professionals in the world. The OD Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with nearly 1,000 members on every continent. It brings the best knowledge from the applied behavioral sciences to planned change and collaborative transformation in organizations, whole industries, and larger human systems. Through its quarterly, referred journal, Organization Development Review, and a global community of practitioners and scholars, the OD Network keeps its members connected, current, and effective in their practice. Its mission is to advance the science, practice, and impact of OD. Learn more at odnetwork.

Media Contacts

Net Impact:

Hilary Manzo

Associate Director of Programs

[email protected]

415-495-4230

ODN:

Jason ClevengerExecutive Director[email protected]